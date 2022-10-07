COOL TODAY, FREEZE THREAT TONIGHT

Look for a mix of clouds & sun today along with brisk breezes this morning. Winds will relax heading into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s. We’ve had some lake effect rain showers but these will fade away by midday as winds become more westerly in nature.

A frost or freeze is possible tonight in the Fox Valley and lakeshore... a FREEZE WARNING is now in effect. Cover plants if you have yet to have a frost or freeze this year. Look for lows in the 30s with some 20s west of the Fox Valley.

Saturday will be mostly sunny but gusty winds will develop again. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60 are expected. We’ll have more clouds around on Sunday and there could even be a late shower or sprinkle. Time will tell on that. Highs on Sunday will stay seasonable... near 60°.

A mini warmup into the 60s and low 70s is possible next Tuesday and Wednesday before more cool and blustery weather settles back in.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: N 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: W 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-3′

TODAY: Clouds & sun. Lake effect rain showers gradually fade. Winds relax late. HIGH: 51

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Colder. Frost or freeze possible in the Fox Valley and near the lakeshore. LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Early frost then mostly sunny. Turning breezy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. Late sprinkle or shower? HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Late shower? A little warmer. HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Cooler with mostly cloudy skies. Breezy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 53

