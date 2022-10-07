Churches, organizations work around early Packers-Giants game

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days until the Packers take on the Giants in London, local churches and organizations (the ones that aren’t bars and restaurants) are accommodating the kickoff time of 8:30 A.M. local on Sunday.

Just about every business that is open Sunday is doing whatever it can to accommodate its patrons for the Packers game. For some, that means opening several hours early.

For others, it’s business as usual. That’s what St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winneconne is doing: nothing differently.

The church, like many in the area, has Saturday services. It’s Sunday services will remain at 8:30 and 10 A.M. It’s encouraging parishioners who want to watch the game at that time to come to Saturday services.

At Appleton’s American Legion Post, 3220 W. College Ave., the breakfast buffet starts at 7:30 in the morning. The post normally opens at 11 A.M., so this is special, though the folks there thought it was a mistake at first.

“We were looking at the schedule and we saw that there was an 8:30 A.M. game and -- First we thought it was a misprint. And actually it was our commander, Ed, who said, ‘Maybe we should do a breakfast.’ It just developed from there. It just seemed like a good opportunity to do some business,” Gary Wickert, a cook at the American Legion Post, said.

The posters say “Come for the breakfast, stay for the game.” Tickets for the buffet are $10 in advance or $12 at the door on Sunday.

Your best option is to contact the places you’d like to go Sunday morning and ask what they’re doing to accommodate the Packers game.

