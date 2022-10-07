CHILLY TO FINISH THE WORK WEEK

Some lingering showers are possible overnight, especially across Door County. Lows tonight will be in the 30s with some areas near the lakeshore around 40 degrees. Brisk winds continue Friday along with some spotty showers in the north and across Door County. That wind should let up late.

Our Friday is looking rather chilly, although we may see a fair amount of sunshine early. Temperatures will struggle to get back to 50° for a high as clouds increase. Gusty breezes will tend to relax by the late afternoon. Skies should clear for good late Friday evening. High school football will be chilly... kickoff temps in the low 40s with some 30s by the 4th quarter.

A frost or freeze may occur Friday night across the Fox Valley and Lakeshore. The weekend is looking pretty good after Saturday’s chilly start. Highs in the 50s to low 60s are likely with a fair amount of sun, especially on Saturday. Breezy conditions will also take hold again on Saturday. A little warming trend may take place by the middle of next week as highs get back into the 60s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: N 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: W 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Breezy & cool. Lingering showers NORTH and across Door County. LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Clouds and a little sun. Cool and breezy. A frost or freeze at NIGHT. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Early frost then mostly sunny. Turning breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. Seasonable. HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Late shower? A little warmer. HIGH: 68 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Cooler with mostly cloudy skies. HIGH: 54

