3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: New wisdom about wisdom teeth

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Why do children get impacted wisdom teeth? It may not be genetics and some bad “luck of the draw.” It might be what they’re putting in their mouths.

Brad Spakowitz has details of a study implicating the children’s diet as the cause of impacted wisdom teeth. Watch 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES and possibly save your child an extra trip to the dentist.

Also, some bad news for climate change deniers. Those catastrophic floods that only happen “once in 1,000 years”? The U.S. has had 5 of them this year. Brad looks at the science behind them, what the outlook is for the future, and how we can prepare against them.

