WIND INCREASES TODAY AS TEMPERATURES SLOWLY FALL

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Temperatures will continue to fall to the 50s Thursday with scattered rain showers in the morning
By Keith Gibson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A cold front will spark a band of showers (and perhaps even a t-shower) this morning. Lingering showers behind the front are possible later on today as well across the north and in Door County. High temperatures in the 50s and low 60s will occur before midday before gradually falling in the afternoon. Wind speeds increase later today and some gusts may be over 30 mph at at times. Lows tonight will be in the 30s with some areas near the lakeshore near 40°. Brisk winds continue.

Our Friday is looking pretty chilly, at least relative to the last few days. Look for highs mainly in the 40s to around 50°. Gusty breezes will tend to relax during the afternoon as a big area of high pressure builds in. A mix of clouds and sun is expected overall with a trend towards more clearing later on. Some showers may also linger across the north and Door County early in the day. High school football will be chilly... kickoff temps in the low 40s with some 30s by the 4th quarter. Hot chocolate anyone?

A frost or freeze may occur Friday night across the Fox Valley and lakeshore. This will be dependent upon the wind speeds so it’s not a sure bet... but if you haven’t had a frost or freeze yet you will probably want to protect your tender vegetation.

The weekend is looking pretty good. Highs in the 50s to low 60s are likely with a fair amount of sun, especially on Saturday. Breezy conditions will also take hold again on Saturday. A little warming trend may take place by the middle of next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

THURSDAY: W/N 15-30 KTS... WAVES: 3-6′

FRIDAY: N 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: Scattered showers, maybe a rumble of thunder. Turning breezy. Falling PM temps. HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Breezy & cool. Lingering showers NORTH. LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Clouds and a little sun. Cool and breezy. A frost or freeze at NIGHT. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Early frost then mostly sunny. Turning breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. Seasonable. HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

MONDAY: More sun than clouds. Seasonable. HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Late shower? A little warmer. HIGH: 68 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 69

