Volunteers cleaning veterans’ headstones in Manitowoc County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A program is underway in Manitowoc to honor veterans even if the wars they fought in were more than 200 years ago.

On Saturday, 36 volunteers, ages 10 to 70, headed over to Evergreen Cemetery. It’s home to 231 Civil War gravesites that have seen a lot of weathering over the years.

Among the volunteers was Joe Tadych, a veteran himself, who noticed the grave markers were illegible.

Last year, the project to clean them up began. This year, they’ve more than tripled the number of headstones cleaned.

Over the weekend, the team cleaned 74 Civil War headstones as well as one from the War of 1812 and one from the Spanish-American War in 1898.

Volunteers cleaned the headstones of 76 service members at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc, including this soldier from the Spanish-American War of 1898 (Daniel Reinke)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.