Son charged with stealing from mother with Alzheimer’s disease

Scales of justice
Scales of justice(KWTX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man is accused of stealing at least $18,000 from his elderly mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease, and spending it on a dating website, a pickup truck and other possessions.

A criminal complaint against William Dargan, 53, says he had power of attorney for about seven-and-a-half years after his mother’s diagnosis in 2013 and lived with her full-time with the intent of taking care of her. He rescinded the power of attorney in the spring of 2021.

An Adult Protective Services case manager at Brown County Human Services contacted the sheriff’s office early this year regarding Dargan’s mother’s finances.

Dargan’s sister discovered Dargan was taking money out of their mother’s credit union account, including spending $5,500 on a dating website and $3,000 on his train collection. He took out a loan for a pickup truck in his mother’s name in 2020 and was making monthly payments from her account. Dargan was also moving money with two PayPal accounts, according to his sister. She said their mother doesn’t drive, wouldn’t benefit from a dating website or a train collection, and doesn’t know what PayPal is.

She said after she confronted Dargan, he made a $2,000 deposit in their mother’s account. She said The case worker said Dargan’s mother only ever had one government stimulus check deposited in her account, and she thinks Dargan simply paid that money back using his mother’s withheld stimulus checks.

Dargan’s guardianship over his mother was revoked at a court hearing in late September. When Adult Protective Services went to the mother’s home, they found “near deplorable” living conditions with feces on the mother’s bed and bathroom floor and mold growing in her CPAP machine. The case manager says Dargan was misleading about how much he’d been caring for his mother.

Dargan told an investigator his mother “was well aware of these purchases and authorized them.” The detective said that’s unreasonable given his mother’s cognitive impairment.

Dargan is charged with theft in a business setting of between $10,000 and $100,000 against an elderly or disabled person. It’s a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
A pickup truck came to a stop at an 80-degree angle after Manitowoc's 10th Street Bridge went up
Pickup truck goes vertical on Manitowoc drawbridge
Oudy Weber
Brown County inmate charged with hiring hit from jail
Kaukauna drug investigation arrest
Suspect briefly eludes police in Kaukauna drug investigation
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
14 injured after van rear ends Manawa school bus in New London

Latest News

Student Loan Forgiveness
Federal judge tosses Brown County Taxpayers Association lawsuit over student loan relief
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round
railroad
Gov. Evers, DOT award total $900,000 to two Wrightstown businesses
Brian Brown was accused of sending inappropriate photos and messages to three of his former...
Kimberly teacher, accused of sending inappropriate Snapchats to former students, charged with child enticement