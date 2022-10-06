Son charged with stealing from mother with Alzheimer’s disease

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man is accused of stealing at least $18,000 from his elderly mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease, and spending it on a dating website, a pickup truck and other possessions.

A criminal complaint against William Dargan, 53, says he had power of attorney for about seven-and-a-half years after his mother’s diagnosis in 2013 and lived with her full-time with the intent of taking care of her. He rescinded the power of attorney in the spring of 2021.

An Adult Protective Services case manager at Brown County Human Services contacted the sheriff’s office early this year regarding Dargan’s mother’s finances.

Dargan’s sister discovered Dargan was taking money out of their mother’s credit union account, including spending $5,500 on a dating website and $3,000 on his train collection. He took out a loan for a pickup truck in his mother’s name in 2020 and was making monthly payments from her account. Dargan was also moving money with two PayPal accounts, according to his sister. She said their mother doesn’t drive, wouldn’t benefit from a dating website or a train collection, and doesn’t know what PayPal is.

She said after she confronted Dargan, he made a $2,000 deposit in their mother’s account. She said The case worker said Dargan’s mother only ever had one government stimulus check deposited in her account, and she thinks Dargan simply paid that money back using his mother’s withheld stimulus checks.

Dargan’s guardianship over his mother was revoked at a court hearing in late September. When Adult Protective Services went to the mother’s home, they found “near deplorable” living conditions with feces on the mother’s bed and bathroom floor and mold growing in her CPAP machine. The case manager says Dargan was misleading about how much he’d been caring for his mother.

Dargan told an investigator his mother “was well aware of these purchases and authorized them.” The detective said that’s unreasonable given his mother’s cognitive impairment.

Dargan is charged with theft in a business setting of between $10,000 and $100,000 against an elderly or disabled person. It’s a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.