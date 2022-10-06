Salt spreader drivers learn to limit environmental impact

By Emily Reilly
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Salt spreader drivers in the Green Bay area are learning how to limit the environmental impact of salt on our roads.

“All the salt we put down ends up in water, so either in our drinking water or our lakes and streams. So when salt is in our drinking water, obviously that is a health concern for everybody,” says Allison Madison, Sustainability and Development Coordinator, Salt Wise.

The City of Green Bay and Salt Wise hosted a hands-on training session to prepare drivers for the winter season.

Salt Wise is a coalition that works to reduce salt pollution.

The training involved tracking the speed of the salt spreader and bringing trucks up to standard to disperse salt.

They also learned about proper storage.

“In the summertime when all the rain comes down, the fresh water rinses it down into the storm sewers. That flows to our rivers, lakes, and streams, making the fresh water less fresh because all the salt is going in there and increasing the salinity level. And the aquatic population around us, they want the fresh water, so that’s not good for them,” says Chris Pirlot, Operations Divisions Director, Green Bay Public Works.

Salt Wise says says proper calibration saves money and cuts down on pollution and corrosion damage.

