PHOTOS: Action 2 News in London for the Packers-Giants game

WBAY in London 2022
WBAY in London 2022(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LONDON (WBAY) - Green Bay has made it to the UK.

Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth and videojournalist Will Sentowski are in London as the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Giants in a match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday, Oct. 9.

Chris and Will are sharing photos from the great city. We are updating the gallery below as they document their journey.

