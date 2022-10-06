PHOTOS: Action 2 News in London for the Packers-Giants game

LONDON (WBAY) - Green Bay has made it to the UK.

Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth and videojournalist Will Sentowski are in London as the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Giants in a match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday, Oct. 9.

Chris and Will are sharing photos from the great city. We are updating the gallery below as they document their journey.

Action 2 Sports director @rothchris and videojournalist @thrill316 are bringing you coverage from #London! Tune in each day before the #Packers game. pic.twitter.com/ZOtosrpNrN — WBAY-TV 2 (@WBAY) October 6, 2022

