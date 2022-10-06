Man charged in Waukesha parade killings removes shirt before opening statements

Darrell Brooks sits in another court room after being removed from the first day of his trial...
Darrell Brooks sits in another court room after being removed from the first day of his trial for continuously interrupting Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow, on screen to the right, on the first day of trial his trial in Waukesha, Wis., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.(Angela Peterson | Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year is making a spectacle of himself in court.

Darrell Brooks faces 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Opening statements in his trial started Thursday afternoon.

Brooks has been acting as his own attorney. He interrupted Judge Jennifer Dorow multiple times Thursday before jurors were brought in, prompting Dorow to have him moved to another courtroom where he can watch the proceedings via video.

Once there he stripped off his shirt, sat on the defense table with his back to the camera and stuck the sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants.

