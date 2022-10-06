Little Suamico murder victims identified as newly wed longtime couple

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of a man and woman found dead outside their Little Suamico home on Sunday have identified the victims as Lori and Paul Brennan.

As we first reported on Monday, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide on Melissa Blvd. Deputies arrested a 27-year-old man, who they refer to as a person of interest.

Fifty-five-year-old Lori Brennan and her 75-year-old husband, Paul Brennan, who was known as Wally, lived at the house for about 25 years. We learned Thursday the couple raised Lori Brennan’s three children together, and the longtime couple just married two months ago.

Lori Brennan’s son, Calvin Steinmetz, and her daughter, Amanda Hendzel, who both considered Wally Brennan their dad, set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

According to the GoFundMe site, the family is mourning the loss of a mom, a dad, and amazing grandparents. It said the couple had been shot -- a detail that authorities have not publicly released or confirmed. Authorities have only said they believe it was an isolated incident.

We learned a neighbor boy found the couple outside their home, and that’s when deputies were called to the scene.

Neighbors said they believe the couple may have been shot the night before.

Steven Anderson, who lives on Melissa Blvd., told us, “We were sitting out in the front in the chairs with our two German shepherds both on chains and playing ball with them, and then all of a sudden heard pop-pop-pop -pop, and we’re used to that because firecrackers always go off in the neighborhood around here, it’s not unusual, so we didn’t think anything of it. But that’s about when it happened, but nobody noticed them ‘til Sunday morning.”

Neighbors say they’re still pretty shocked by what happened.

“It was a shock when we found out that this had happened, and then all of the neighbors were getting together,” Anderson said.

Speaking with Steinmetz and Hendzel, they said their parents were great people. They said their mom would give a person the shirt off her back and was always there for everyone.

