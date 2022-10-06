Hispanic Heritage Month: The National Association of Hispanic Journalists

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News continues to share stories on this Hispanic Heritage Month, which goes through October 15. Morning anchor Aisha Morales is a member of the Wisconsin chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. This non-profit organization gives a voice to every Latino in our community.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) is not just for Latino journalists. It’s for anyone who wants to be an advocate for inclusion -- in the workplace and in our communities.

NAHJ believes in giving Latinos a platform to flourish and succeed.

It has well-known faces, like Adriana Diaz, a CBS News national correspondent based in Chicago, and the one and only John Quiñones, an ABC News correspondent who was just inducted into the NAHJ Hall of Fame.

“I am so excited. This is so humbling. I have been a member since the very beginning, for decades now. We started the first chapter, one of the first, in San Antonio, so it’s a tremendous honor,” Quiñones said.

He’s one of the countless stories of resilience, talent, but most of all passion -- all things the National Association of Hispanic Journalists represents.

“I come from a working-class background. My sister and I were the first in my family to go to college. My parents are immigrants from Mexico, hard-working, my dad was a gardener, in the U.S. my mom originally cleaned houses and then became a child care provider,” Yvette Cabrera, NAHJ president, said.

Cabrera, now present of NAHJ, is also a Californian, covering social and economic inequality and the environment.

“I knew that I wanted to fight that fight from the beginning,” she said.

She knew at a young age she needed support from other journalists to raise the voices of other Latinos.

“It can be very isolating when you step into a newsroom like that as a young reporter, and so I remember walking into the NAHJ conference in El Paso, and I remember thinking, Oh my God, I am surrounded by people who are exactly like me, who are going through the same issues, same obstacles, we were talking about these issues in the workshops not just by the panelists but with the people sitting next to me.”

She says it’s important for what we see on television or what we read to truthfully represent Hispanics.

“We want people to understand that history, we want people to understand the current obstacles that our communities face, and we can’t do that unless we have people in newsrooms that can connect with and tell those stories,” Cabrera said.

That’s why the new NAHJ Wisconsin chapter was created.

Natalie Cabieses, executive producer for our sister station in Milwaukee, WISN-TV, is leading the charge now as board president.

“It’s so important because as journalists our coverage should reflect and look like the communities that we cover, and this goes for every ethnicity, race, whatever, it’s Black journalists, white journalists, Asian journalists, LGBTQ journalists. It’s so important that we reflect the communities that we’re covering,” Cabieses said.

Morales joined NAHJ Wisconsin as a board member, learning how important representation is, making sure everyone in our community has a seat at the table.

“The more diverse voices in front of the camera, the better the coverage will be, the better stories we can tell about these different communities,” Cabieses said, “and it’s important to not just be there when something tragic happens, it’s really important to be a part of the community from day one.”

You don’t have to be a Latino to be a part of NAHJ. The non-profit is also a hub for student journalists, who can learn the basics of representing the voice of our community through stories.

