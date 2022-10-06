Gov. Evers, DOT award total $900,000 to two Wrightstown businesses

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Wrightstown businesses will receive a total $900,000 in state grants that will expand rail lines and help create and retain jobs. Gov. Tony Evers’s office and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) grants Thursday.

A $400,000 grant will help build a 1,384-foot rail spur connecting Alliance Plastics to a nearby Canadian National Railway line. Right now the company relies on over-the-road deliveries. Alliance Plastics president Troy Wolf said with the rail access Alliance can buy raw materials in larger quantities and store more of the material on-site. The governor’s office says that will create 79 manufacturing jobs.

A $500,000 grant will rebuild a 4,175-foot rail spur for Drexel Systems, allowing it to use the Canadian National Railway line to move lumber from the Pacific Northwest and Canada. The grant will help Drexel retain 50 workers and add 50 more manufacturing jobs. “This will assist Drexel in keeping its cost of goods competitive and bring high-quality raw building materials directly into the manufacturing facility,” Drexel Building Supply president Joel Fleischman wrote in a statement.

The governor’s office says since 2019, the TEA program has awarded more than $9 million for transportation improvements and business development, resulting in more than 1,800 new jobs and keeping 1,600 jobs that might otherwise have left the state.

