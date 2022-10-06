Former teacher charged in child enticement case in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former teacher has been charged in a child enticement case in Winnebago County.

Online court records show Brian S. Brown, 24, Appleton is charged with these counts:

Child Enticement-Prostitution

Soliciting Intimate Representation from Minor

Expose Child to Harmful Material

Disorderly Conduct

Brown is scheduled to appear in court Thursday. Action 2 News will have coverage. We are working to get a criminal complaint detailing the charges.

The Winneconne Police Department says Brown was arrested after an investigation conducted by a Winneconne school resource officer.

Brown was teaching in Kimberly at the time of his arrest.

The Kimberly Area School District said the high school teacher was placed on leave after school officials learned about allegations of “inappropriate conduct” with students from another district.

Fox Valley Metro police tell Action 2 News that so far there is no evidence of any victims in the Kimberly Area School District but anyone with information should contact Fox Valley Metro Police at (920) 788-7505.

According to school board documents, Brown was hired in Kimberly back in April as a social studies teacher with an official start date of August 23.

