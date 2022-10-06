Fond du Lac man held on $1 million bail in connection to stabbing

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man has being held on a $1 million bond on charges stemming from a stabbing outside a bar.

Vickendrika M. Jones appeared in Fond du Lac County Court Thursday on a charge of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide.

On Aug. 6, at 1:50 a.m., police were called to a hospital emergency room for a report of a patient with stab wounds. A witness told police she had been with her boyfriend at the Press Box Tavern at 251 Forest Avenue. They were about to leave when they encountered a group of people outside.

The witness said she and her boyfriend were about to get into their vehicle when her boyfriend “felt odd” and realized he had been stabbed. She drove her boyfriend to the hospital.

Police were able to identify the suspect at Vickendrika Jones. Investigators found clothes Jones was described to be wearing during the stabbing in a garbage in Fond du Lac. Police say the items were “heavily covered in blood stains.”

The victim told police that when they were at the bar, he “must have said something to hurt Vick’s feelings.” The victim stated that Jones attacked him. He said Vick had been fighting someone else prior to the stabbing.

On Aug. 8, officers arrested Jones on a probation warrant. Jones denied fighting and said he never touched the victim.

The victim was stabbed three times--once above the belly button, another time along the waistline above the leg, and a third time below the waistline on the right side of the leg. A doctor stated that there were three holes in the victim’s small intestine and without surgery, the victim would have died.

The victim says he has known Jones for a long time.

Witnesses recounted the fight between the victim and Jones at the Press Box.

Jones is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 14.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.