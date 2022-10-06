Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list.

Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.

They’re competing in a bracket-style format.

Pierce Manufacturing Inc. (Appleton) Volterra Pumper EV Fire Truck vs. Krier Foods (Random Lake) Jolly Good Soda

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (Sturgeon Bay) M/V Mark W. Barker vs. Columbia Vehicle Group (Reedsburg) Tomberlin E-Merge Beachcomber

Ariens (Brillion) Mammoth 850 vs. Plexus Corp. (Neenah) Quidel Savanna

ETC, Inc. (Middleton) Source Four LED Series 3 vs. H&S Manufacturing (Marshfield) LOADMASTER 2X

This third round of voting ends at 5 P.M. on Tuesday, October 11.

The four top finalists will be announced on Wednesday, Oct. 12, followed by another, final round of bracket voting starting Thursday, Oct. 13. The winner will then be announced during a business event in Madison on Oct. 19.

Northeast Wisconsin products won 3 of the 6 competitions so far. This is the 7th year of the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest from Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group.

The competition started with 121 nominated products. Online votes cut that to 16 finalists for the 2nd round of voting last week.

Local products that didn’t survive the second round were the 600 Series of folding chairs by KI manufactured in Bonduel; the WiLLsport Outdoor Lighting System by Wisconsin Lighting (WiLL) of Fond du Lac; and Great Plate picnic plates by BethRick of Oshkosh.

