Autopsy scheduled for Friday in Manitowoc County fatal tavern fire

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal fire above a bar in Cleveland.

Action 2 News checked with investigators Thursday for an update. The department says an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7. Results will be available in 8-12 weeks, according to the county coroner.

No other information is being released at this time, including the victim’s name. We know he was a 45-year-old man.

On Sunday, just before 8 p.m., crews were called to Hika Bay Tavern located at 252 Lincoln Avenue. At least one person was inside the bar and one was in the upstairs apartment. The second-story apartment was engulfed in flames.

Neighbors tell us people had been in the bar earlier in the day to watch the Packers game, and as the manager was closing up she saw smoke and ran out of the building.

The 45-year-old victim was found unresponsive in the second-floor apartment.

“Life-saving measures were performed; however, the victim was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled later this week to determine the cause of death,” reads a statement from Sheriff Dan Hartwig. “On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office, I would like to offer our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragic incident.”

Investigators combed through the debris Monday. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI), State Fire Marshal and Cleveland Fire Department are investigating the fire.

The tavern announced that it would be closed until further notice due to the fire.

The Manitowoc County Historical Society says the building dates back to the 1800s. It was originally known as the Union House.

