Autopsy scheduled for Friday in Manitowoc County fatal tavern fire

Hika Bay Tavern fire scene. Oct. 3, 2022.
Hika Bay Tavern fire scene. Oct. 3, 2022.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal fire above a bar in Cleveland.

Action 2 News checked with investigators Thursday for an update. The department says an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7. Results will be available in 8-12 weeks, according to the county coroner.

No other information is being released at this time, including the victim’s name. We know he was a 45-year-old man.

On Sunday, just before 8 p.m., crews were called to Hika Bay Tavern located at 252 Lincoln Avenue. At least one person was inside the bar and one was in the upstairs apartment. The second-story apartment was engulfed in flames.

Neighbors tell us people had been in the bar earlier in the day to watch the Packers game, and as the manager was closing up she saw smoke and ran out of the building.

The 45-year-old victim was found unresponsive in the second-floor apartment.

“Life-saving measures were performed; however, the victim was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled later this week to determine the cause of death,” reads a statement from Sheriff Dan Hartwig. “On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office, I would like to offer our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragic incident.”

Investigators combed through the debris Monday. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI), State Fire Marshal and Cleveland Fire Department are investigating the fire.

The tavern announced that it would be closed until further notice due to the fire.

The Manitowoc County Historical Society says the building dates back to the 1800s. It was originally known as the Union House.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Oudy Weber
Brown County inmate charged with hiring hit from jail
A pickup truck came to a stop at an 80-degree angle after Manitowoc's 10th Street Bridge went up
Pickup truck goes vertical on Manitowoc drawbridge
Kaukauna drug investigation arrest
Suspect briefly eludes police in Kaukauna drug investigation
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
14 injured after van rear ends Manawa school bus in New London

Latest News

Vickendrika Jones
Fond du Lac man held on $1 million bail in connection to stabbing
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
22-year-old Trevor Blackburn was charged Wednesday in Chippewa County Circuit Court.
Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting Chippewa County teen
October 6 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool down is coming