3 men rescued from capsized catamaran on Lake Winnebago

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Three men from the Neenah area were rescued after their catamaran capsized on Lake Winnebago Thursday afternoon.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from one of the men. All three were on top of the capsized portion of the catamaran.

A sheriff’s office boat found them two miles off the shore of Calumet County Park. Deputies say the water was rough and waves were 5 to 7 feet high. First Alert Weather forecast wind gusts over 30 miles per hour at times.

Because of the time they spent in the water and the weather conditions, the men were treated by Gold Cross Ambulance Service after being brought to land. The men didn’t have any other injuries and were released by paramedics.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Calumet County Dive Team, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Gold Cross Ambulance Service, Stockbridge Fire Department and Stockbridge First Responders.

