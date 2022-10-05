TURNING MUCH COOLER TO END THE WORK WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Isolated rain is possible this evening, but showers will become more likely overnight through Thursday morning. Spotty rain chances then continue through Thursday evening. Hopefully you got to enjoy the mild weather over the last few days... we’ll stay mild tonight before the colder air moves in on Thursday.

A strong cold front passes through in the morning, then it’s going to turn much cooler. A gusty north wind will hold tomorrow’s highs to near 60 degrees, with only low and middle 50s in the Northwoods. Temperatures will be falling during the afternoon with wind gusts to 30 mph. Lows will dip into the upper half of the 30s with temperatures struggling to make it back to 50° for a high on Friday. It will be rather chilly with 30s and 40s for high school football.

It’s going to be cold enough late Friday night for a widespread frost or freeze across eastern Wisconsin. This will likely end the waning growing season across the Fox Valley and along the Lakeshore. The cold air won’t last too long though. Our temperatures will rise again over the weekend with sunshine and a southwest breeze. Highs will be near 60 on Saturday, with low to middle 60s on Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

THURSDAY: W/N 15-30 KTS... WAVES: 3-6′

FRIDAY: N 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Scattered showers. LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Broken clouds with scattered showers. Turning windy with falling afternoon temperatures. HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. A frost or freeze at NIGHT. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Early frost, mostly sunny skies. Turning breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit milder. Clouds at night. HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 66 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with spotty showers possible. Still mild. HIGH: 67

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Oconto County authorities investigate the murders of a 75-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman
Person of interest in custody after double homicide in Little Suamico
A suspect attempts to rob an east side gas station in Green Bay. Oct. 3, 2022
Green Bay Police searching for man who shot at clerk in attempted gas station robbery
Kewaunee County sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking
Oudy Weber
Brown County inmate charged with hiring hit from jail

Latest News

First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather more fitting for October
October 5 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooling down
First Alert Weather
ONE MORE WARM DAY BEFORE BIG CHANGES...
October 5 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Change is coming