TURNING MUCH COOLER TO END THE WORK WEEK

Isolated rain is possible this evening, but showers will become more likely overnight through Thursday morning. Spotty rain chances then continue through Thursday evening. Hopefully you got to enjoy the mild weather over the last few days... we’ll stay mild tonight before the colder air moves in on Thursday.

A strong cold front passes through in the morning, then it’s going to turn much cooler. A gusty north wind will hold tomorrow’s highs to near 60 degrees, with only low and middle 50s in the Northwoods. Temperatures will be falling during the afternoon with wind gusts to 30 mph. Lows will dip into the upper half of the 30s with temperatures struggling to make it back to 50° for a high on Friday. It will be rather chilly with 30s and 40s for high school football.

It’s going to be cold enough late Friday night for a widespread frost or freeze across eastern Wisconsin. This will likely end the waning growing season across the Fox Valley and along the Lakeshore. The cold air won’t last too long though. Our temperatures will rise again over the weekend with sunshine and a southwest breeze. Highs will be near 60 on Saturday, with low to middle 60s on Sunday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

THURSDAY: W/N 15-30 KTS... WAVES: 3-6′

FRIDAY: N 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Scattered showers. LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Broken clouds with scattered showers. Turning windy with falling afternoon temperatures. HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. A frost or freeze at NIGHT. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Early frost, mostly sunny skies. Turning breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit milder. Clouds at night. HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 66 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with spotty showers possible. Still mild. HIGH: 67

