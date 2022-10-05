Trout Museum of Art presents relocation plan to Appleton leaders

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - We should know more Wednesday night about a controversial plan to relocate the Trout Museum of Art in Appleton.

A crowd was onhand for a special meeting at city hall, where officials from the Trout Museum will give a presentation to the city council unveiling their intentions.

The Trout Museum has said its current location next to Houdini Plaza doesn’t allow it to expand. The proposal calls for relocating to Ellen Kort Peace Park along the Fox River.

Initially, we’ve been told to expect a one-story building, about 30,000 square feet, on the park’s western side.

In August, the council voted to agree to talks on the project. City officials also developed a process map so the public knows exactly what to expect, and the steps the council could take, to ensure transparency in the months to come.

“We want to be part of a team that we are with the city and with the Park and Rec Department. We would be happy to be able to answer any questions and do a presentation so you could understand that background more thoroughly,” Trout Museum of Art executive director Christina Turner said.

Some people who live nearby have concerns about the plan, including the loss of green space and a lack of parking.

Kerry Williamsen, from Appleton, expressed, “Why would you spend that kind of money and put it in a spot that doesn’t have the space for that? It’s a small spot that doesn’t allow for that.”

“We realize that this is a park there’s a lot of interest in keeping it as a park. There’s also been some feedback in regards to wanting it to move forward as a museum. So because of that, there’s no rush,” Dean Gazza, Appleton’s director of Parks, Recreation, and Facilities Management, said.

A final vote on the project is still months away, but the council has the option to end the discussion with museum officials at any point.

