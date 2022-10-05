Renard’s Cheese announces closure of Algoma store

Renard's Cheese
Renard's Cheese(Renard's Cheese)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - Renard’s Cheese has announced the closure of its retail store in Algoma.

Owners say the store, located on County S, has been impacted by staffing shortages.

The family released the following statement on Facebook:

“In order to maintain our outstanding customer service and to ensure our team members reasonable working hours and work/life balance, we have made the difficult decision to close the Algoma Retail store. This will allow us to combine our amazing team members at one location to serve our valued customers with the highest level of service we can provide. Our customers and employees are very important to us. As always, the Renard Family looks forward to serving our community!”

The Renard’s Cheese and Melt Bistro on County Road DK off Highway 57 in Sturgeon Bay will remain open.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Oconto County authorities investigate the murders of a 75-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman
Person of interest in custody after double homicide in Little Suamico
A suspect attempts to rob an east side gas station in Green Bay. Oct. 3, 2022
Green Bay Police searching for man who shot at clerk in attempted gas station robbery
Kewaunee County sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking
(WBAY file)
Dogs cause serious injuries to victim near Manitowoc playground

Latest News

October 5 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooling down
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
14 injured after van rear ends Manawa school bus in New London
Oudy Weber
Brown County inmate charged with hiring hit from jail
Crews battle a barn fire in Algoma. Oct. 4, 2022
Crews battle fire at Algoma farm