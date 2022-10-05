Packers will give British football fans some of the Lambeau Field experience

LONDON (WBAY) - Only four days until the Green Bay Packers meet the New York Giants in London, England.

Fans in the U.K. will get a Lambeau Field-type experience thanks to the team’s fan engagement group, Packers Everywhere.

NFL fans in the U.K. -- and Packers fans in particular -- consider the team coming over the Big Pond to be like Bigfoot: a rarity.

No matter how rare a Packers player spotting in London may be, the fans will be out in droves, turning London green and gold.

“Our fans are everywhere, and they travel everywhere,” Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said. “We really, for our away games, we often feel like we have a home-field advantage.”

That was Murphy six months ago, and now we’re days away from the Packers taking on the Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Much of the Packers brass is already there, preparing to engage the fans.

It may be the fans who are engaging the Packers.

“We know that we have fans here, and we know that we’ve had a lot of fans travel here. So, just being out and about for the short period of time that we’ve been here, we’ve seen green and gold all over the city, which is … it’s heartwarming to us, and it’s just really exciting when you give them a ‘Go Pack Go,’ and you get it back on the streets in London,” Packers fan engagement manager Haylee Helmle said.

“Our fans here are really excited. A chance to be able to travel to London and see their Pack, their favorite team, play. It’s really, really exciting,” Murphy said.

But face the facts: The Packers and Giants are two of the original NFL teams and have two of the most loyal fan bases in the league.

While most of the pep rallies for the Pack will be at Belushi’s Bar Thursday through Saturday, the Giants fan base will be having their own. It’s all going to make the atmosphere “brilliant,” as some of the English and Irish would say.

“As employees, your eyes are drawn to the green and gold, so I’ve seen a lot of green and gold on the street. No Giants fans yet, but I’m sure they’re out here,” Helmle said. “And it’s always a great time when you have two very passionate fan bases playing each other. It will be a really fun game, and a really fun atmosphere with us playing them.”

If you’re planning to go to London and get a ticket to the game, scalpers are going to be your best option as the game is officially sold out.

But you could still take in many of the festivities surrounding the game weekend.

Just remember that beer is generally served warm in Europe, and if you hear that the Packers parties are “knees up” that means it’s a real good time.

