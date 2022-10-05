ONE MORE WARM DAY BEFORE BIG CHANGES...

So far skies will be mostly sunny today. Through the afternoon, we’ll see increasing clouds. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, but showers will become more likely later tonight and at times tomorrow.

We’re squeezing in one more warm day, before much colder air arrives. Today’s highs will be back in the low to middle 70s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for early October. However, as a strong cold front passes through tomorrow morning, it’s going to turn much cooler. A gusty north wind will hold tomorrow’s highs to near 60 degrees, with only low and middle 50s in the Northwoods.

It’s going to be cold enough late Friday night for a widespread frost or freeze across eastern Wisconsin. This will likely end the waning growing season across the Fox Valley and along the lakeshore. The cold air won’t last too long though... Our temperatures will rise again over the weekend with sunshine and a southwest breeze. Highs will be near 60 on Saturday, with low to middle 60s on Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

THURSDAY: W/N 15-30 KTS... WAVES 3-6′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS LIKELY TOMORROW

AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds, but still warm. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Scattered showers. LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Broken clouds with scattered showers. Turning windy with afternoon falling temperatures. HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. A frost or freeze at NIGHT. HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Early frost, otherwise sunny skies. Turning breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit milder. Clouds at night. HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers? HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 66

