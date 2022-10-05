ONE MORE MILD AFTERNOON...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Temperatures will feel more seasonable (i.e., chilly) once a cold front comes through
By David Ernst
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Another seasonable night is on tap with lows in the upper 40s. Thin clouds will drift overhead and clouds will increase and thicken on Wednesday. A few late day showers are possible with better chances at night. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s will occur one more day.

A strong cold front is going to move through Thursday morning. Some showers will occur with the front and perhaps even during the day across the Northwoods, U.P., and Door County. The big story Thursday will be a return of strong northwest winds that may gust up to around 40 mph. Temperatures early Thursday will be around 60° before tumbling during the afternoon.

High pressure builds in Friday and it’ll give us some pretty good weather heading into the weekend. Highs Friday afternoon will struggle to get back to 50 degrees. Do plan on chilly 40s and 30s for high school football Friday night and a potential frost or freeze area wide (including the Fox Valley and Lakeshore) by sunrise Saturday. Temperatures should trend milder early next week with highs back into the 60s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: NW/N 10-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Stars & clouds. Cool and crisp. LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Still warm. A few late showers are possible. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Turning windy with falling PM temperatures. HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Broken clouds. Cool and breezy. Chilly 40s & 30s for high school football. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. Turning breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. A bit milder. Rain at night? HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers possible. HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild. HIGH: 66

