Neenah police needed 2nd truck for Hurricane Ian relief collection

People brought cleaning supplies, non-perishable foods, hygiene products, water and more
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah community came together Wednesday to collect items for Hurricane Ian relief as part of “Operation: Neenah.”

The Neenah Police Department coordinated with a police department in Florida and held a collection drive at a Pick ‘n Save store. People brought water, personal hygiene items and non-perishables for victims of the hurricane.

Some people were buying whole pallets of bottled water to donate.

It was such an incredible turnout, the first semi trailer was full by 11:30 in the morning. N&M Transfer Company had to bring in a second trailer.

“I’ve been doing this, like I said, our sixth truck, and I’ve never a response from the community like I’ve seen today. It’s been nothing short of incredible,” N&M Transfer general manager Larry Briski said.

The impact of the hurricane hits home, as the Neenah police chief used to work in Fort Myers, Fla. Chief Aaron Olson says he’s been in touch with people in Fort Myers and they’re incredibly grateful for the help.

“This is something we’ve never seen. There’s so many people who need bedding, that need mattresses, that need tarps, that need water. So this is going to positively affect all of those people, and this is going to help a lot of people because two semis full that’s a lot of material,” Police Chief Aaron Olson said.

Volunteers from Neenah P.D., N&M Transfer, and Roto Graphic Printing collected until 5 P.M. N&M Transfer plans to send the trucks down later this week.

They’re looking into ways to continue accepting donations.

