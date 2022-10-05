Large police presence in Kaukauna

Neighbors say they saw a SWAT team and bomb squad at the situation on Frances St.
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have closed off a street in Kaukauna as they’ve surrounded a home on Frances Street.

Several police cars have blocked off Frances St. at Fieldcrest Dr. Police so far are not releasing any information although the situation has been going on for hours.

Neighbors told us they’ve seen a SWAT team and a bomb squad as a number of police surround the house.

We’re seeing a lot of neighbors trying to get into their houses with the road blocked off. Police are escorting some people to their homes.

Action 2 News has a crew on the scene to provide updates.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oconto County authorities investigate the murders of a 75-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman
Person of interest in custody after double homicide in Little Suamico
Kewaunee County sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking
Hika Bay Tavern fire scene. Oct. 3, 2022.
Man, 45, dead at scene of historic tavern fire in Manitowoc County
generic crash
Investigators: New Holstein man was standing in roadway when he was hit and killed
Kimberly High School in Wisconsin
Kimberly teacher arrested during Winneconne school investigation

Latest News

First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One more summer-like day
Police cars block Frances St. at Fieldcrest Dr. in Kaukauna
Large police presence in Kaukauna
Walleye taken from Lake Erie (AP Photo/Daniel Miller, File)
Fishing guide: Walleye tournament cheating scandal is “a black eye”
Student Loan Forgiveness
Wisconsin law firm, Brown County taxpayers sue to block student loan forgiveness