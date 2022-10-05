Large police presence in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have closed off a street in Kaukauna as they’ve surrounded a home on Frances Street.

Several police cars have blocked off Frances St. at Fieldcrest Dr. Police so far are not releasing any information although the situation has been going on for hours.

Neighbors told us they’ve seen a SWAT team and a bomb squad as a number of police surround the house.

We’re seeing a lot of neighbors trying to get into their houses with the road blocked off. Police are escorting some people to their homes.

Action 2 News has a crew on the scene to provide updates.

