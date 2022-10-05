Jury chosen for Waukesha parade rampage trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury is seated for the trial against Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing 6 people.

The jury was selected after Brooks was again kicked out of the courtroom multiple times Tuesday. After being warned by the judge about interruptions, it took less than 30 minutes for Brooks to be removed. He was placed in the courtroom next door, where he participated in jury selection remotely.

Our ABC sister station in Milwaukee, WISN, reports 10 men and six women make up the jury. They are all white. Twelve jurors will deliberate Brooks’s guilt. Four others will be alternates.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Wednesday. Brooks is presenting his own defense.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.