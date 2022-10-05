Jury chosen for Waukesha parade rampage trial

Darrell Brooks Jr.'s trial is scheduled to run through Oct. 28.
Darrell Brooks Jr.'s trial is scheduled to run through Oct. 28.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury is seated for the trial against Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing 6 people.

The jury was selected after Brooks was again kicked out of the courtroom multiple times Tuesday. After being warned by the judge about interruptions, it took less than 30 minutes for Brooks to be removed. He was placed in the courtroom next door, where he participated in jury selection remotely.

Our ABC sister station in Milwaukee, WISN, reports 10 men and six women make up the jury. They are all white. Twelve jurors will deliberate Brooks’s guilt. Four others will be alternates.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Wednesday. Brooks is presenting his own defense.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oconto County authorities investigate the murders of a 75-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman
Person of interest in custody after double homicide in Little Suamico
Kewaunee County sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking
Hika Bay Tavern fire scene. Oct. 3, 2022.
Man, 45, dead at scene of historic tavern fire in Manitowoc County
generic crash
Investigators: New Holstein man was standing in roadway when he was hit and killed
Kimberly High School in Wisconsin
Kimberly teacher arrested during Winneconne school investigation

Latest News

Police lights
Large police presence in Kaukauna
Walleye taken from Lake Erie (AP Photo/Daniel Miller, File)
Fishing guide: Walleye tournament cheating scandal is “a black eye”
Student Loan Forgiveness
Wisconsin law firm, Brown County taxpayers sue to block student loan forgiveness
The paint developed by scientists is even whiter than this, but they've got the idea
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The thinnest, whitest paint, and why it matters