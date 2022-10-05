INTERVIEW: Women’s Leadership Conference, Oct. 11

The event aims to educate, encourage and inspire women so they can advance their careers
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 4th annual Women’s Leadership Conference is an all-day event in Green Bay in one week, on Oct. 11

The all-day event at the KI Center is designed to help educate, encourage and inspire women outside of the workplace so they can advance their careers.

Female entrepreneurs are increasing 22 percent faster than males but are still in the minority when it comes to business ownership, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

In the interview above, Chris Roth talks with Joey Reader, president and founder of A-Mazing Events, and Vicki Updike, president and founder of New Sage Strategies and the founder of the Women’s Leadership Conference. They discuss their experiences owning a business and their experience in leadership training. They also talk about what women can expect at the conference on the 11th and what is the number-one goal of these conferences.

