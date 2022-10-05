INTERVIEW: “Repurpose for a Reason” Habitat for Humanity fundraiser

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity and its ReStore are hosting the 8th annual “Repurpose for a Reason” fundraiser next month. (Disclosure: Action 2 News anchor Bill Jartz is the emcee of the event on November 10.)

Habitat is in search of crafters and do-it-yourselfers who can create something wonderful by repurposing everyday items to help raise money for the organization. Last year’s Repurpose for a Reason auction raised $45,000 for Habitat.

Andrea Jorgensen joined Action 2 News anchor Cami Rapson in our studio with some handmade, repurposed crafts to talk about the fundraiser, where the idea came from, where people who want to help Habitat can find the materials, and whether there are any limitations on what someone can make.

Jorgensen also tells us more about the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity’s mission, how many homes it’s built, and how many more are in the works.

