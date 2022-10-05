HBO’s ‘Scooby Doo’ movie confirms Velma’s LGBTQ+ identity

Velma's LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed with the new "Scooby-Doo" movie.
Velma's LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed with the new "Scooby-Doo" movie.(HBO Max / Warner Brothers Entertainment)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many “Scooby-Doo” fans have often wondered if Velma was gay.

They no longer have to wonder.

Clips from the upcoming HBO Max Scooby-Doo Halloween movie have been making the rounds on social media. In one, Velma tells Daphne that she’s “crushing big time” over a female character named Coco Diablo.

Director James Gunn said he tried to make Velma “explicitly gay” in the live-action “Scooby-Doo” movie back in 2001.

However, the studio changed the script to make Velma’s orientation more ambiguous and gave her a boyfriend in the 2004 sequel.

The new “Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo” can be watched later this month when it debuts on HBO Max on Oct. 16.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Oconto County authorities investigate the murders of a 75-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman
Person of interest in custody after double homicide in Little Suamico
A suspect attempts to rob an east side gas station in Green Bay. Oct. 3, 2022
Green Bay Police searching for man who shot at clerk in attempted gas station robbery
Kewaunee County sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking
Oudy Weber
Brown County inmate charged with hiring hit from jail

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
North Korea fires 2 missiles toward sea as US redeploys carrier
Brad discusses plastic litter and a discovery that might help break down the world's...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Worm spit destroys plastic
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk to people impacted by Hurricane Ian during a...
Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort