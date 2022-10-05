Green Bay city crews prepare for salting roads for winter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You may not want to think about snow just yet, but the City of Green Bay is preparing for the work of spreading salt on roads throughout the winter.

The city warns that some workers may be spreading salt improperly, which could allow it to get into waterways and drinking water. So Wednesday, the city and Salt Wise hosted a hands-on calibration training to prepare workers for the winter season.

The lecture and training involved tracking the speed of the salt spreader, truck calibration, and other upkeep to spread salt at a safe pace.

Chris Pirlot, director of operations for Green Bay Public Works, explained, “In the summertime, when all the rain comes down, the fresh water rinses it down into the storm sewers. That flows to our rivers, lakes and streams, making the fresh water less fresh because all the salt is going in there and increasing the salinity level, and aquatic population around us, they want freshwater, so that’s not good for them.”

The city also emphasizes by using less salt, taxpayers won’t be burdened with the extra cost.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.