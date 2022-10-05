Green Bay-based caregiver service settles claim it refused to care for HIV patient

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay-based caregiver service accused of refusing to provide in-home care to a person with HIV has settled the allegations with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Helping Hands Caregivers, which serves clients in 9 counties in Northeast Wisconsin, was accused of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Federal prosecutors say a number of its caregivers refused to provide in-home service to a client with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, and Helping Hands ended its relationship with the client as a result.

Helping Hands will pay $10,000 in compensatory damages to that person, adopt a non-discrimination policy, train staff, and in the future provide written notification of complaints to the Department of Justice. Helping Hands did not admit liability.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.