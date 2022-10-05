Door County Candle Company on a new fundraising mission for Hurricane Ian relief

Door County Candle Company candle production
Door County Candle Company candle production(wbay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A candlemaker in Sturgeon Bay that’s raised $800,000 for war victims in Ukraine is starting another mission.

Door County Candle Company is giving 100% of net profits from its “Beachside” scented candle to Hurricane Ian victims through the American Red Cross. The blue, 16 ounce candle in a glass jar has “notes of sunscreen and coconut,” according to its website, to remind people of a day at the beach. It sells for $25.95.

The candle company says it was inspired to sell a candle for Hurricane Relief after hearing from a volunteer in Florida who said the blue and yellow Ukraine candle from Door County Candle Company was her home’s only source of light after the hurricane blew through.

She wrote, “I just wanted to show you my primary light source on day #6 of no electricity (or running water or flushing toilets) post-Hurricane Ian. It gets dark early these days, so this is getting lit around 7:00 pm each night. I’ll bet you didn’t realize just how much you’d be lighting up the world with your Razom good cause! "

“Door County Candle is more than a candle shop, we are a candle shop with a cause and a candle shop with a mission to help those in need, one candle at a time,” the store wrote.

Door County Candle Company ships candles all over the U.S. It says it will start shipping to Canada next month.

