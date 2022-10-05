Doctor asks for more time to prepare report in gruesome Green Bay murder case

Taylor Schabusiness in court
Taylor Schabusiness in court
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A doctor is asking for more time to complete an evaluation for a woman charged with a gruesome murder in Green Bay.

On Oct. 3, Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County Court for a status hearing. A doctor’s report on Schabusiness had not been completed and the doctor asked for more time. The court gave approval and scheduled a hearing on the matter for Nov. 1.

In September, Schabusiness pleaded guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in the killing of Shad Thyrion.

Schabusiness was scheduled to go to trial this month, but that was pushed back after she entered the insanity plea.

A Brown County judge found Schabusiness competent to face trial after hearing from two forensic psychologists for the defense and prosecution, who painted very different pictures of the defendant. Schabusiness has the right to argue she wasn’t able to tell right from wrong at the time the crime was committed.

Schabusiness is accused of killing Thyrion in his mother’s home last February after removing her electronic monitoring device she was ordered to wear after another crime. Schabusiness told investigators she and Thyrion were doing drugs then had sex. She “blacked out” and began strangling him with a choker leash. Police found a grisly scene when they were called to the house on February 23, finding body parts in the home and in Schabusiness’s van.

Schabusiness is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

Schabusiness is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oconto County authorities investigate the murders of a 75-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman
Person of interest in custody after double homicide in Little Suamico
A suspect attempts to rob an east side gas station in Green Bay. Oct. 3, 2022
Green Bay Police searching for man who shot at clerk in attempted gas station robbery
Kewaunee County sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking
(WBAY file)
Dogs cause serious injuries to victim near Manitowoc playground
Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Woman found guilty of capital murder after killing expectant mother, cutting out unborn baby

Latest News

Police lights
Suspect briefly eludes police in Kaukauna drug investigation
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One more summer-like day
Police cars block Frances St. at Fieldcrest Dr. in Kaukauna
Large police presence in Kaukauna
Walleye taken from Lake Erie (AP Photo/Daniel Miller, File)
Fishing guide: Walleye tournament cheating scandal is “a black eye”