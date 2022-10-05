Crews battle fire at Algoma farm

Crews battle a barn fire in Algoma. Oct. 4, 2022
Crews battle a barn fire in Algoma. Oct. 4, 2022(Algoma Fire and Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at a farm in Algoma Tuesday.

At about 8:49 a.m., the fire department was called to a barn fire at N9388 County P in Lincoln Township. Crews learned that animals were inside the barn.

The automatic mutual aid system kicked in with response from Southern Door and Kewaunee Fire Departments.

Responding officers reported heavy smoke coming from barn windows. Fire officials called for more help.

“Heavy fire was encountered and the structure sustained significant damage. All the animals reportedly made it out unharmed and were doing well,” reads a statement from Algoma Fire and Rescue.

The following departments were called to help: Casco, Luxemburg, BUG, Carlton, Sturgeon Bay, Denmark and Tisch Mills Fire Departments.

New Franken, Two Creeks, and Green Bay Metro Fire Department assisted in backfilling some of the stations.

There was additional response from Algoma Rescue, Kewaunee Rescue, Kewaunee County Highway Department, Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, WPS.

“The Algoma Fire Department would like to thank everyone who responded. A big thank you to the unsung heroes - Multi-Color Corporation, the American Red Cross and Kwik Trip for helping keep our responders well hydrated and bringing food and finally the area farmers and neighbors that came to help move animals,” reads a statement from the fire department. “The generosity and support of of our small community and neighbors is always amazing. It’s not just the fire departments, it takes a community.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oconto County authorities investigate the murders of a 75-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman
Person of interest in custody after double homicide in Little Suamico
A suspect attempts to rob an east side gas station in Green Bay. Oct. 3, 2022
Green Bay Police searching for man who shot at clerk in attempted gas station robbery
Kewaunee County sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
(WBAY file)
Dogs cause serious injuries to victim near Manitowoc playground

Latest News

October 5 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Change is coming
Kaukauna drug investigation arrest
Suspect briefly eludes police in Kaukauna drug investigation
October 5 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another mild day
Taylor Schabusiness in court
Doctor asks for more time to prepare report in gruesome Green Bay murder case