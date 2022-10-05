Crews battle fire at Algoma farm

ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at a farm in Algoma Tuesday.

At about 8:49 a.m., the fire department was called to a barn fire at N9388 County P in Lincoln Township. Crews learned that animals were inside the barn.

The automatic mutual aid system kicked in with response from Southern Door and Kewaunee Fire Departments.

Responding officers reported heavy smoke coming from barn windows. Fire officials called for more help.

“Heavy fire was encountered and the structure sustained significant damage. All the animals reportedly made it out unharmed and were doing well,” reads a statement from Algoma Fire and Rescue.

The following departments were called to help: Casco, Luxemburg, BUG, Carlton, Sturgeon Bay, Denmark and Tisch Mills Fire Departments.

New Franken, Two Creeks, and Green Bay Metro Fire Department assisted in backfilling some of the stations.

There was additional response from Algoma Rescue, Kewaunee Rescue, Kewaunee County Highway Department, Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, WPS.

“The Algoma Fire Department would like to thank everyone who responded. A big thank you to the unsung heroes - Multi-Color Corporation, the American Red Cross and Kwik Trip for helping keep our responders well hydrated and bringing food and finally the area farmers and neighbors that came to help move animals,” reads a statement from the fire department. “The generosity and support of of our small community and neighbors is always amazing. It’s not just the fire departments, it takes a community.”

