Brown County inmate charged with hiring hit from jail

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been charged in Brown County with attempting to hire another inmate to kill someone.

Oudy Isaac Weber, 27, is charged with Solicitation of First Degree Intentional Homicide.

On July 12, a sergeant with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office went to the jail to speak with a witness. The witness stated Weber had asked him to beat up a woman “really bad” and that he wanted the woman’s arms and legs broken. The witness stated that Weber offered him $25,000 for the hit. The witness agreed to testify and wear a recording device to get Weber to confirm what the witness was saying.

On Aug. 2, officers provided the witness with the recording device. The witness said Weber had stated that he wanted the intended victim killed.

Weber was being held in a stalking case involving the intended victim, according to the criminal complaint.

The witness wore the device while he had a conversation with Weber about “the job.” The witness had mentioned he had cousins on the outside that were informed about “what they needed to do.”

OUDY: “Get it done dude”.

WITNESS: “You got me on the 25?”

OUDY: “Swear to god I will.”

OUDY: “On your word.”

WITNESS: ”Yeah on my word.”

Another recording captured a conversation in which Oudy lays out information about where the intended victim would be at certain times and when she would be likely to be home.

At one point, Oudy discusses calling his father to withdraw $25,000 and put it in his account.

Another recording captured this conversation:

OUDY: “Hey as I was thinking while you’re at it why don’t you put one in her chest too.”

WITNESS: “Huh?”

OUDY: “While you’re at it why don’t you put one in her chest ... You know what I’m talking about”.

WITNESS: “What are you talking about?”

OUDY: “While you’re at it put one in her chest too”.

WITNESS: “I don’t know I’m lost bro.”

OUDY: “One in the shoulder one in the chest.”

WITNESS: ”Ohhh, you want me to shoot her in the chest too”.

OUDY: “Yeah.”

WITNESS: “Alright, are you sure?”

OUDY: “Uh-huh.”

On Aug. 15, investigators interviewed Weber at the Brown County Jail. Weber denied wanted anything to happen to the victim.

On Sept. 14, the solicitation of homicide charge was filed in Brown County. Weber was ordered to be held on a $75,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.