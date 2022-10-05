3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Worm spit eats plastic
Published: Oct. 5, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scientists have discovered that the spit of a wax worm can break down plastic. It could solve the world’s overabundance of plastic trash. The question is, who thought to look at worm spit?
Also, Brad Spakowitz reports on a resurgence of bird flu and whether it might affect Thanksgiving dinner plans.
And, how does a 525-foot wide asteroid get a tail 6,000 miles long? Hit it with a NASA spacecraft. Brad has an update from the DART mission.
