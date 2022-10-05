3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The thinnest, whitest paint, and why it matters

Plus, right out of science fiction, tiny living robots remove an infection from the lungs of mice
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It turns out, when you’re a scientist, it can be really exciting to watch paint dry.

Scientists have developed a white, white, white paint that goes on 2½ times thinner than the previous ultra-white paint. Brad Spakowitz is going to explain why this matters, and if you’d like to lower your air-conditioning bill in the summer, or hope for cheaper airline tickets, you’ll want to spend 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad watching the paint dry.

Also, straight out of the pages of science fiction, microscopic “robots” removed a pneumonia infection from the lungs of mice. Brad takes us on a Fantastic Voyage into Inner Space to show you how this feat was accomplished and what a difference it made for the mice compared to the control group.

