3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The thinnest, whitest paint, and why it matters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It turns out, when you’re a scientist, it can be really exciting to watch paint dry.

Scientists have developed a white, white, white paint that goes on 2½ times thinner than the previous ultra-white paint. Brad Spakowitz is going to explain why this matters, and if you’d like to lower your air-conditioning bill in the summer, or hope for cheaper airline tickets, you’ll want to spend 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad watching the paint dry.

Also, straight out of the pages of science fiction, microscopic “robots” removed a pneumonia infection from the lungs of mice. Brad takes us on a Fantastic Voyage into Inner Space to show you how this feat was accomplished and what a difference it made for the mice compared to the control group.

