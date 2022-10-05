14 injured after van rear ends Manawa school bus in New London

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fourteen people were taken to hospitals with injuries after a crash involving a school bus and cargo van in New London.

At about 8:23 a.m., New London Police were called to a crash involving a Manawa School District school bus and a cargo van. It happened on County Highway S south of State Highway 54 in New London.

Police say the school bus was stopped at the railroad tracks when it was rear ended by the cargo van.

There were 36 passengers on the bus, including the driver. Thirteen students were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the cargo van was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this accident,” reads a statement from police.

The crash is under investigation.

