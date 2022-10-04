Wisconsin law firm, Brown County taxpayers sue to block student loan forgiveness

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A conservative Wisconsin law firm and the Brown County Taxpayers Association are suing to stop federal student loan forgiveness.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday saying President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is discriminatory and amounts to taxation without representation. It asks a judge to issue an order immediately halting student loan forgiveness until the lawsuit plays out.

The lawsuit argues that Biden had no authority to forgive student loans and improperly bypassed Congress to enact his plan.

WILL is representing the Brown County Taxpayers Association in the complaint filed in Eastern Wisconsin’s U.S. Federal District Court. The taxpayers association also argues the plan is discriminatory because it’s designed in part to help Black borrowers, expressly stating its purpose is to advance “racial equity,” in violation of the 5th Amendment’s equal protection doctrine.

Brown County Taxpayers Association president Rich Heidel wrote in a statement, “Student loan debt relief takes from one group of people and arbitrarily distributes the spoils to another group. The plan amounts to nothing more than a modern-day version of King George III’s Stamp Act where there was massive taxing and spending without participation of the People’s representatives.”

The taxpayers association also calls the plan “exceedingly reckless” for adding hundreds of billions to deficit spending.

The Office of Financial Aid says about 1 in 5 Americans have student loans. The average student loan balance in 2020 was $30,000, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Biden’s forgiveness program would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, would get an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven. Up to one-third of those would see their debt paid off. The other two-thirds would still have loan amounts to pay back.

The White House estimates in Wisconsin the plan would benefit more than 685,000 people.

The amount of the forgiven debt could be taxed in Wisconsin. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration plans to propose a fix in the state budget next year, but that would have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature. And Evers needs to get reelected in November before he can formally make that request.

