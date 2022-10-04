Wisconsin Democrats put abortion in spotlight

Wisconsin state capitol
Wisconsin state capitol(wsaw)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Democrats up for election in five weeks are putting abortion in the spotlight, with the Republican-controlled Legislature taking less than a minute to reject Gov. Tony Evers’ call to create a way for voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban.

Evers and other Democrats on the ballot Nov. 8 are trying to turn the election into a referendum on abortion.

Evers’ opponent Tim Michels, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and other Republicans are focusing instead on crime and public safety in arguing that Democrats have failed to keep the state safe.

