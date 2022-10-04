WARM AGAIN WITH CLOUDS TO THE NORTHWEST

As we’ve seen over the past few days, cool morning temperatures will give way to warm October temperatures. We’ll see highs in the low to middle 70s this afternoon. Our quick warm-up will be fueled by dry air and mostly sunny skies.

Meanwhile, areas to the northwest of the Fox Valley will see more clouds around. That’s due to a disturbance swirling over the Northern Plains. However, these clouds and any possible precipitation will avoid eastern Wisconsin. High pressure patrolling the lower Great Lakes will keep our nice weather around.

We’re still tracking our next weathermaker... It’s a cold front arriving late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. As the front passes by we’ll see scattered showers. Then, gusty north-northwest winds will cause temperatures to fall Thursday afternoon. By the time we reach Friday, we’ll struggle to see cool highs around 50 degrees. The growing season will end late Friday night with a widespread frost or freeze across eastern Wisconsin.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. More clouds NORTHWEST. Warm for October. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: High clouds. Cool and crisp. LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Still warm. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Turning windy with falling temperatures. HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Broken clouds. Cool and breezy. A frost or freeze at NIGHT. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. Turning breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. A bit milder. HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Maybe a shower? HIGH: 62

