Walleye tournament cheating scandal is “a black eye”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two anglers are busted for cheating during a fishing tournament late last week on Lake Erie in Ohio. Video of the incident has gone viral, and a Green Bay fishing guide is hoping it will raise awareness.

“I’m invested in it just because I like the walleye fishing industry and this in a way puts a black eye on the tournament fishing series, but at the same time it draws attention to fishing tournaments too which will hopefully improve,” Tony Krause, a guide for Walleye Mafia in Green Bay, said.

Video circulating on social media shows the winning moment where the five fish caught weighed in at more than 33 pounds. The problem is, the tournament’s organizer felt the fish “looked smaller” than what they weighed.

The fish were checked for any signs of cheating, and when tournament officials cut into the fish they found lead weights and fish filets inside the fish.

The guide we spoke to from Walleye Mafia shared the video and never expected such an uproar.

“It’s spread worldwide. I’ve seen comments from as far away as New Zealand saying it was on the news in New Zealand. So this is kind of a message I guess for people who do cheat, would cheat: If you get caught it could be worldwide, your whole career is going to be shot.”

We’re told tens of thousands of dollars in prizes were up for grabs in this tournament.

The incident is being investigated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and our sister station WOIO reports a prosecutor is looking into the findings.

