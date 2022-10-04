Spreading kindness: Deputy replaces student’s stolen scooter after high school bullying

A deputy in northern Nevada is being praised for helping replace a high school student's stolen...
A deputy in northern Nevada is being praised for helping replace a high school student's stolen scooter.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (Gray News) - A deputy in Nevada is helping spread some positivity in the community.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputy Shipton recently responded to a call in Sun Valley, outside of the Reno area, regarding a high school freshman who had his scooter stolen.

The student reportedly told the deputy that he had been bullied and harassed at school before having his scooter taken.

Authorities said Shipton empathized with the boy’s story and helped replace the stolen item.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shipton purchased a new scooter and brought it to the high schooler’s home to show him the world isn’t as negative as it sometimes seems.

Officials thanked the deputy for going above and beyond.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oconto County authorities investigate the murders of a 75-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman
Person of interest in custody after double homicide in Little Suamico
Hika Bay Tavern fire scene. Oct. 3, 2022.
Man, 45, dead at scene of historic tavern fire in Manitowoc County
Kewaunee County sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking
generic crash
Investigators: New Holstein man was standing in roadway when he was hit and killed
Kimberly High School in Wisconsin
Kimberly teacher arrested during Winneconne school investigation

Latest News

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
In this photo provided by NASA, U.S. astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei...
Astronaut touches down at Peshtigo schools
FILE - Alex Jones testifies on September, 22, 2022 in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones won’t re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial
Stadium View Bar & Grille in the stadium district near Lambeau Field
Bars set a game plan for early Sunday Packers game
A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute