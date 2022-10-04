Packers sign LB Eric Wilson off Saints practice squad

Packers logo
Packers logo(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers make an addition this week before heading off to London signing LB Eric Wilson off the Saints practice squad.

He takes the roster spot left open when the team placed OL Caleb Jones on the NFI list last week.

Wilson will help fill a need at linebacker and special teams with Krys Barnes on the Injured Reserve.

The sixth year vet spent four season with a team the Packers are very familiar with: the Vikings.

