MILD THROUGH WEDNESDAY THEN COLDER

Afternoon highs today will be mainly in the low to mid 70s... about 10° above normal for early October. Lots of sunshine mixed will some clouds will continue to be the norm.

Another cool night in the 40s is on tap for tonight with a mix of stars and clouds.

More clouds can be expected on Wednesday but there still should be some sunshine from time to time. A few late day showers are possible. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s will occur one more day.

A strong cold front is going to move through Thursday morning. Some showers will occur with the front and perhaps even during the day across the Northwoods, U.P., and Door County. The big story Thursday will be a return of strong northwest winds that may gust up to around 40 mph. Temperatures early Thursday will be around 60° before tumbling during the day.

High pressure builds in Friday and it’ll give us some pretty good weather heading into the weekend. Do plan on chilly 40s and 30s for high school football Friday night and a potential frost or freeze area wide (including the Fox Valley and Lakeshore) by sunrise Saturday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Lots of sun mixed with clouds. Unseasonably mild. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Stars & clouds. Cool and crisp. LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Still warm. A few late showers are possible. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Turning windy with falling temperatures. HIGH: 61 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Broken clouds. Cool and breezy. Chilly 40s & 30s for high school football. HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. Turning breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. A bit milder. HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Maybe a shower? HIGH: 62

