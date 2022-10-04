Green Bay police wear pink badges

Officers make a donation to Ribbon of Hope to wear the pink ribbons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You might notice a little more color on Green Bay police officers’ uniforms during the month of October.

The department is allowing officers to wear pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The goal is to show support for current breast cancer patients and survivors.

It’s an issue that hits close to home for Lt. Steve Mahoney, whose wife has been cancer-free since 2015.

“I know when people see us have some pink on our uniform, yes, breast cancer awareness is out there, but if I could get one or two ladies out there to say, ‘Oh, I should check myself or go in for a mammogram,’ it’s worth it,” Lt. Mahoney said.

Mahoney said about 40 to 50 officers chose to wear the pink badge.

Officers who wear the badge are asked to donate to the Ribbon of Hope Foundation, a Green Bay-area organization that offers support to people diagnosed with breast cancer.

