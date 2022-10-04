Green Bay Police searching for man who shot at clerk in attempted gas station robbery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are searching for a suspect who shot at a clerk and attempted to rob a Green Bay gas station Monday.

It happened while customers were inside the store.

At about 9:16 p.m., a clerk reported an attempted robbery at the Mobil station at 1465 University Avenue. The clerk stated that a man had come inside the store, demanded money, and fired a handgun.

The suspect did not get away with cash or merchandise.

Customers were inside the store, but no one was hurt.

The suspect is believed to be a White or Hispanic male. He was wearing all black.

If you have information, call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-254604. To remain anonymous, call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867), or submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or use the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

