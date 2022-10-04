Fire causes extensive damage to Fond du Lac home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire caused extensive damage to a home in Fond du Lac Monday.

At about 12:55 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to a fire in the 200 block of N. Brooke Street.

Crews “encountered heavy fire conditions showing from the front of the single family residence,” officials say.

Firefighters say the fire caused extensive damage to the first floor of the home.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire. A passerby called 911 after noticing the front porch on fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue received help from North Fond du Lac firefighters, Fond du Lac Police, and Alliant Energy.

