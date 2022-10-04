A fall family-favorite tradition

CASCO, Wis. (WBAY) - One of fall’s most popular traditions is in full swing across Wisconsin.

And you couldn’t ask for a more beautiful day to spend some time at an apple orchard or pumpkin patch.

At Hillside Apples just outside Casco, a warm, sunny, early October day feels almost magical, especially with a grandson on his 4K field trip.

“It’s the feeling, the fall feeling, I love the fall feeling, favorite time of the year,” says Sherry Gross from Howard.

Bill Roethle, owner of Hillside Apples, expects his 40-acre crop of trees to produce more than 400,000 pounds of apples this season, one of the best in recent years.

He also has pumpkins o’ plenty.

“I like to have enough to work with so everybody that comes for a pumpkin leaves with a pumpkin,” says Roethle.

Right in the middle of apple season, Hillside is welcoming hundreds of visitors a day, and well over a thousand on the weekends.

For most, it’s an annual family tradition.

“We started coming out here when my daughter was younger and now of course we have our grandchildren out here and it’s the first time for them,” says Eric Gronseth from Ledgeview.

According to the juicy smile on Gronseth’s grandson, the apples sure taste good.

Speaking of which, Hillside offers 30 different varieties with Honeycrisp, Macintosh and Cortland the most popular.

“I bought more than I should have, a lot of work I got ahead of me but that’s ok, it’s all worth it in the end,” says Gross.

It’s an annual outing for so many, that some just hate to see end.

“It’s just a family thing, thing to do with your family outside, we have families that sit here, I mean after four hours I go, you’re still here,” says Roethle with a chuckle.

